IU Health gives Super Shot $100K to boost COVID-19 vaccine distribution

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne nonprofit dedicated to helping people get needed vaccinations is getting a boost from Indiana University Health.

IU Health announced yesterday it is awarding $100,000 to Super Shot for efforts in Fort Wayne to provide COVID-19 vaccines to anyone who wants one.

“Coming off an unprecedented year, we’re encouraged to be able to provide resources where they are needed most and improve access to vaccines,” said IU Health Fort Wayne president Brian Bauer. “The Super Shot organization is a valued partner and we are excited to be able to support them in such a significant way.”

The money is coming from IU Health’s $100-million Community Impact Investment Fund to address social issues affecting Hoosiers’ health.

“We are incredibly grateful to have IU Health’s support and commitment in Super Shot’s $1.5M Building the Heart of Community Health campaign focused upon providing health equity, expanding services, and creating a permanent home for Super Shot where more families can receive life-saving immunizations,” said Connie Heflin, executive director with Super Shot. “Together we are creating a healthier community and protecting thousands of Northeast Indiana children and adults against disease.”