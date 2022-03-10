IU Health Fort Wayne Taps Ron Howard As Community Outreach Manager

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Ron Howard, better known as “Mr. Mad Ant” has been appointed community outreach manager for IU Health Fort Wayne. In this new role, Howard will support the development and execution of community outreach strategies, initiatives and events that align with IU Health, in meeting the identified needs of the Fort Wayne community.

In conjunction with his position with IU Health Fort Wayne, Howard will continue to serve as the community development lead for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. He also serves on the board of directors for several community organizations, including Big Brothers and Big Sisters of NEI, Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, Mad Anthony’s Children’s Hope House and City of Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals.