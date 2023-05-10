IU Health adds Fort Wayne neurology practice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Indiana University Health this week announced it has added Fort Wayne Neurological Center to its ranks. The specialty practice, which has more than 100 employees, focuses on the study and treatment of conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and movement disorders.

Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed. In addition to its two offices in Fort Wayne, FWNC also has clinics in Auburn and Angola, as well as a presence at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Parkview Huntington Hospital, and Van Wert County Hospital in Ohio, according to the company’s website.

FWNC did not state whether the new partnership with IU Health will affect its locations in the Parkview hospitals.

“When it came to joining a healthcare partner, we were looking for the right fit in terms of team culture, research and clinical excellence, using that criteria. IU Health was the clear choice,” Dr. James Stevens with FWNC said in a news release. “We are excited to join IU Health and leverage the strengths of the state’s largest healthcare system and partnership with the IU School of Medicine to provide an unmatched level of care for the Fort Wayne community.”

The organization also provides treatment for epilepsy, sleep disorders, stroke and neurodiagnostics. IU Health said the partnership will “significantly increase” its specialty presence in Fort Wayne.

“Obviously, with an integration like this, there are a lot of details to work out. But it’s been clear from day one that this team values a healthy team culture,” IU Health Northeast Region President Brian Bauer said. “That’s something we both prioritize and when patients walk through our doors, they feel that genuine care and concern. They experience providers who listen and spend time answering questions and explaining next steps. So, the transition of culture will be a smooth one.”

FWNC has 11 neurologists and neurosurgeons, seven nurse practitioners, one physician assistant and 88 additional employees. IU health did not specify if any jobs would negatively affected by the partnership.