IU Fort Wayne sees enrollment growth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana University Fort Wayne is seeing an increase in enrollment.

In its third year as a standing university after splitting from a joint campus with Purdue Fort Wayne, IU Fort Wayne announced Thursday its incoming first-year student enrollment was up nearly 10% over 2019, with total IU undergrad enrollment up 30%.

The health sciences college says most of the enrollment gain is due to several new bachelor programs that were announced last year, with the Bachelor of Social Work and Bachelor of Science in Health Science programs seeing the biggest jump.

“In light of the current pandemic, our health sciences academic mission has positioned IU Fort Wayne to exceed our enrollment targets for this academic year by providing opportunities for students who are interested in pursuing careers in healthcare,” said Ann Obergfell, Associate Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs and Operations. “We continue to strive to groom our students into being the best possible students, clinicians, researchers they can be and expect this year to be as successful, if not more successful, than the year prior.”

A full report of Indiana University’s enrollment numbers can be found at https://news.iu.edu/stories/2020/09/iu/releases/02-largest-educator-hoosiers-diversity-health-and-business.html.