It Might be Time to Check Your Corn-Soybean Planting Strategy

Benefits-of-planting-soybeans-early

If you haven’t recently considered the idea of planting soybeans before corn, research says it’s time. In fact, in one series of winter meetings planting soybeans first and as early as possible is a firm recommendation.

“I have the privilege of doing Beck’s PFR research at a lot of locations across many years, and the data simply hasn’t lied,” said Samantha Miller, Beck’s Hybrids Agronomy Information Specialist. “We’ve had very consistent results from planting soybeans early, so we’ve been pretty bold in our statement this year, but I think that encouraging people to do something slightly differently will encourage to be rewarded with higher yields.”

And what does the data say?

“Our long-term data through Beck’s PFR research has indicated that soybeans respond really aggressively to early planting,” she explained. “So, we would actually say that it justifies planting soybeans before planting corn. That corn plant is going to be very sensitive to planting conditions and there is a broader window during which one can achieve really high and really impressive corn yields.”

Miller said soybeans respond differently than corn, and that’s why they benefit more from early planting.