ISP vehicle involved in fatal Toll Road crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are dead after being rear-ended by an Indiana State Police cruiser on the Toll Road in Steuben County Tuesday afternoon.

Two troopers were in marked police cruisers when they began heading toward LaGrange County to respond to a crash. Their lights and sirens were activated when a cruiser driven by one of the troopers tried to make an evasive maneuver to avoid slowing traffic.

That’s when the police vehicle hit an SUV driven by 76-year-old Terry Wentworth of Mishawaka. His 74-year-old wife, Gloria, was in the front passenger seat. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The trooper involved in the crash is hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.