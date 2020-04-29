ISP trooper seriously injured in overnight crash

An early-morning crash in Gary left an Indiana State Police trooper hospitalized in serious condition.

According to the Indiana State Police, Trooper Corey Adam was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on I-80/94 westbound at the 7.3 mile-marker at 12am. While on the scene, another officer noticed a westbound vehicle headed toward the crash scene at a high rate of speed, slamming into Adam’s car while he was inside it.

Troopers Dennis Griffin and Israel Rosillo pulled Adam out of his vehicle, as it was leaking gasoline in the wake of the crash. He was taken to a hospital in Gary.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Adam’s car, identified as 30-year-old Cameron Geweniger of Wheaton, IL, refused medical treatment. He also refused field sobriety tests after officers started to believe he had been drunk driving.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where a search warrant for a blood draw was granted and executed. The results of that blood test are pending. Geweniger is currently in custody, facing the following preliminary charges: