ISP kicks off 2017 March enforcement on dangerous and impaired driving

INDIANA, (WOWO): Officers with the Indiana State Police Department announced Wednesday, they’re kicking of their 2017 March enforcement campaign on dangerous and impaired driving.

They’ll be joining efforts with over 250 Indiana state and local law enforcement agencies to increase education and enforcement around dangerous and impaired driving. From March 3 through March 26, 2017, officers across the state will conduct high-visibility patrols specifically designated to identify and intercept those driving aggressively and under the influence.

“Indiana is known for basketball and basketball fans that celebrate the month of March with great hysteria. We also want Indiana to be known as a state where fans celebrate responsibly,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter. “March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will be occasions for parties and celebrations. Troopers will be patrolling all across Indiana to protect our fellow Hoosiers and remove those from the road that fail to heed the warnings and are found to be driving dangerously or operating while intoxicated.”

Indiana State Police officers would also like to remind drivers that safe driving is as simple as following these easy steps:

Before the celebration begins, plan a safe way home

Do not drive impaired

If you do drink, use a taxi, public transportation, ridesharing service or designate a sober friend or family member, and give them your keys

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride impaired, take their keys and help make arrangements to get them home safely

Increased enforcement during March is a statewide effort.