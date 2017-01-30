ISP asking for help identifying man in connection with child molesting case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Indiana State Police Department are asking for your help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a child molesting case.

Police say the man is described as a white man, late 30’s to early 40’s in age, 5’5” to 5’7” in height, heavyset with dark brown hair. You can see a composite of the described man above.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you’re asked to call the Indiana State Police post in Fort Wayne at either (260) 432-8661 or (800) 552-0976 (Indiana only). Anonymous calls will be accepted.