ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Barcelona attack

BARCELONA, Spain (AP): The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for deadly Barcelona van attack in a statement carried on its Aamaq news agency.

12 people are confirmed dead and at least 80 have been hospitalized since a van jumped a sidewalk and swerved through a busy pedestrian area.

The police force for Spain’s Catalonia region says troopers have shot and killed a man who was in a car that hit two officers at a traffic blockade in Barcelona. The Mossos d’Esquadra force did not indicate if the incident was related to the van attack in the city’s Las Ramblas district on Thursday.

Local media reports say a white Ford Focus ran over the officers and then was intercepted by police 1.9 miles away. That’s where troopers shot one man dead.

The president of Spain’s Catalonia region says police have arrested two people in the Las Ramblas attack.

U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the attack and pledged support for the Spanish government.