ISDH: Zero new COVID deaths Sunday, more positive cases

STATEWIDE (Network Indiana): The latest coronavirus case numbers Sunday brought a milestone many Hoosiers will be happy to see.

For the first time since COVID-19 came to the Hoosier state, the Indiana Department of Health reported zero new deaths Sunday. That means the total number of people who’ve died due to the virus stayed at 12,667, according to Sunday’s report.

Also in Sunday’s report, the department says there were 952 new cases of coronavirus. That brings the total number of Hoosiers who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 to 690,910.

So far, nearly 3.3-million people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus. The state’s current overall positivity rate is at 9.2-percent, while the seven-day positivity rate sits at 4.1-percent.

Vaccination numbers continue to rise now that Hoosiers 16 and older can receive their shot of the coronavirus vaccine. The number of fully vaccinated Hoosiers stood Sunday at nearly 1.25-million.