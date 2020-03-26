ISDH: COVID-19 cases grow to 645

INDIANA (WOWO): There are now 645 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana.

That’s the latest number from the Indiana State Department of Health, according to the department’s statewide count, up from 477 total positive cases reported yesterday morning.

17 Hoosiers have died, including one in Allen County and one in Delaware County, with 4,651 people officially tested for the respiratory illness.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says the numbers will likely keep going up as the state is able to test more people.

