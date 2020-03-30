ISDH: 1,786 COVID cases now in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): There are now 1,786 Hoosiers who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The death toll is now at 35.

That’s according to the latest update, issued this morning by the Indiana State Department of Health, up 272 from Sunday’s total of 1,514 cases. All nine counties in northeast Indiana have at least one case. Marion County, which is home to Indianapolis, is considered the epicenter of cases in the state with 804. 11,658 Hoosiers have been tested statewide.

As of the latest numbers, Allen County has 28 positive cases with one reported death.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box has said we won’t see the peak of coronavirus cases and deaths in Indiana until mid-to-late April.