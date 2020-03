FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The number of coronavirus cases in Indiana now stands at 477.

That’s up 112 from the last update of 365 cases of COVID-19, according to an update from the Indiana State Department of Health.

The number of Hoosier deaths stands at 14, including one in Allen County out of seven reported cases. There have also been positive cases reported in Adams, DeKalb, Elkhart, Noble, and Wells Counties.

