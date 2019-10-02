ISDA: Temporary, Emergency Storage Available to Licensed Grain Facilities

The Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency wants to remind the state’s licensed grain facilities that temporary and emergency storage is available, but must be requested in writing and approved by the agency.

These options are only available to licensees with a grain bank, warehouse or buyer-warehouse license.

“There are many reasons why a warehouse operator might request temporary or emergency storage, particularly during harvest season,” said Bruce Kettler, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director. “It’s important to understand the process, with the first step being to request approval from our Grain Buyers agency.”

To apply for temporary or emergency storage, licensees must follow certain requirements outlined by the Indiana Administrative Code.

For temporary storage requests, the licensee must have an asphalt or concrete floor; rigid, self-supporting sidewalls; proper aeration; acceptable waterproof covering and access to the grain for the purpose of sampling. Grain must be removed from temporary storage by May 1, 2020.

For emergency storage requests or ground piles, the grain must be paid in full, owned by the elevator and removed from emergency storage by Jan. 31, 2020. No grain belonging to other producers can be kept in emergency storage.

Once a temporary or emergency storage request has been approved, the grain is considered an increase in licensed capacity and subject to the same requirements as grain stored in conventional spaces. Warehouse operators are also responsible for maintaining the quantity and quality of the grain.

“If you have questions or need assistance requesting additional storage, contact the agency,” said Harry Wilmoth, Grain Buyers agency director. “We’re here to help and will be working as quickly as possible to process these requests.”

Click here or visit www.isda.in.gov to learn more about temporary or emergency grain storage.