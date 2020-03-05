ISDA Offers Certified Livestock Producer Program

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is conducting three trainings for livestock producers interested in the Certified Livestock Producer Program.

This voluntary program is open to all livestock species and recognizes producers that go above and beyond in their farm management in the areas of environmental stewardship, animal well-being, biosecurity, emergency planning and community relations.

“We are proud to say that the number of Certified Livestock Producers who have completed this training grow each year, currently we are up to 145 producers,” said Bruce Kettler, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director. “This program is a great opportunity to become prepared and master safety protocols in the event of an emergency. I encourage all livestock producers to look into this program and see if it is a good fit for them, their families and their farm.”

To become certified, producers will have to work with their veterinarian to develop a biosecurity plan and meet with their local fire department to create an emergency management plan. They will also be responsible for conducting a self-assessment in several areas, as well as participating in their industry’s quality assurance program, such as Beef Quality Assurance or Pork Quality Assurance Plus.

Once a producer completes the certification and is approved by the department, they will be eligible to receive the official Certified Livestock Producer signage and will be invited to attend an award ceremony at the Indiana State Fair.

The following list includes the Certified Livestock Producer trainings.

Friday, March 13, 2020

When: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (ET)

Where: Elkhart County Purdue Extension office, 17746 Country Road 34 # E, Goshen, IN 46528

Click here to register

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

When: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (ET)

Where: Benton County Fairgrounds, 2743 W. State Road 352, Boswell, IN 47921

Click here to register

Friday, March 27, 2020

When: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (ET)

Where: Johnson County Purdue Extension office, 484 N. Morton St., Franklin, IN 46131

Click here to register

To register, visit www.isda.in.gov or call 317.220.3711.