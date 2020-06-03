ISDA, Indiana Grain Buyers Agency Hosting Grain Closures Webinar

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) and Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency will host an informational webinar on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT, for individuals who may have been affected by the Salamonie Mills, Inc., and Agland Grain, Inc., grain closures. This webinar will provide information about the Agency, the Indiana Grain Indemnity Program and the claims process that will take place.

ISDA and the Agency invites you to join this Webex meeting to learn more.

Participants can join the webinar by:

To access the webinar with video click here

To call in from a mobile device: 240-454-0887

Meeting number (access code): 160 410 8932

If you have questions you would like answered during the webinar you can email them now to: ingrainbuyers@isda.in.gov.

All participants will be able to text their questions live during the webinar to: 317-760-4669

For media: This webinar is for background purposes only. If you would like additional information for a story or if you have other questions please contact Regan Holtsclaw, ISDA communications director, at the media contact below.

This webinar will be recorded and available after it concludes on the ISDA website.