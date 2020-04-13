ISDA Encouraging Grain, Grain Bin Safety

In celebration of Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture is encouraging grain and grain bin safety for farmers and those working in the agriculture industry.

“Ensuring our farmers have the tools and resources necessary to keep themselves and those on their operations safe is our first priority,” said. Lt. Governor Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “This week is a great opportunity to highlight various ways to make our farms as safe as possible.”

This year, Stand Up 4 Grain Safety week runs April 13-17 and is hosted by the National Grain and Feed Association, Grain Handling Safety Council, Grain Elevator and Processing Society and a variety of Occupational and Safety and Health Administration programs. This week long campaign is designed to bring awareness to the dangers of large amounts of flowing grain, grain bin dangers and general on-farm safety.

According to a report by Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program, in partnership with Grain Journal, 2019 saw a 26.7% increase in grain entrapments from 2018, with 38 total incidents.

“Large amounts of grain, whether that is in the bin, in a grain cart or on the ground, can become dangerous very quickly,” said Bruce Kettler, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director. “We want to remind farmers and farm employees to think cautiously and carefully when dealing with large amounts of grain and to assess each situation before you start handling the grain.”

There are a variety of ways farmers can increase safety while working with grain. Some of those include:

having a plan in place if they have to enter a grain bin

informing someone when they are entering a grain bin

having an emergency response plan in place for farm owners and employees

always wearing proper personal protective equipment.

We would like to thank our many partners, including The Andersons, Inc. and Lowe’s Pellet & Grain for showing us their safety protocols on their facilities.

For additional resources please click here. Join the conversation #StandUp4GrainSafety.