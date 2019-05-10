ISA Mourns Loss of Soybean Checkoff Pioneer Bill Silver

Hoosier farmer William “Bill” Silver of Boswell, IN, a pioneer in launching the soybean checkoff in Indiana, died Tuesday, May 7.

Silver served as an advocate for all Indiana farmers, and he also supported the creation of the state’s soybean checkoff program. Jane Ade Stevens, CEO of the Indiana Soybean Alliance, said Silver took pride in the growth and work the checkoff provided for farmers.

“Those of us who have worked to support Hoosier farmers were saddened to learn that Mr. Indiana Soybean, Bill Silver, has passed away,” Stevens said. “Bill was the soybean farmer who led the effort for many years to get a soybean checkoff passed. He has always been an advocate for farmers and took great pride is seeing how the Indiana Soybean Alliance has developed. We lost a great advocate this week. May he rest in peace.”

According to Silver’s obituary, he served Indiana soybean farmers for 22 years by recruiting members for the Indiana Soybean Growers Association, writing bylaws for the Indiana Soybean Development Council, explaining the checkoff to elevators managers, and promoting soy products at the Indiana State Fair and Health Fairs. Silver served on the state board in the capacity of President in 1992, Treasurer 1993-94, and various committees. He also served on the United Soybean Board of Directors from 1986-1991 and earned recognition as a USB Founding Director for years 1991-1997. William’s career in the Indiana and American Soybean Association was recognized by receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Conference for the American Soybean Association in 1997.

Source: Indiana Soybean Alliance and jconline.com