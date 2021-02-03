ISA, ICMC Sponsor Indianapolis Colts Biggest Fan Coloring Contest

The Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA) and the Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC) are sponsoring the Colts Biggest Fan Contest – a coloring competition in partnership with the Indianapolis Colts and “Blue,” the football team’s official mascot. From now until Feb. 7, kids are encouraged to go to Colts.com to color the ISA and ICMC branded pages featuring Blue in a soybean and corn field, respectively. Participants then return the sheets online for a chance to win.

“ISA is proud to continue its partnership with the Indianapolis Colts to tell the farm sustainability story through soybean uses like soy crayons and soy-based turf to consumers around the state,” said Angie Steinbarger, Indiana Soybean Alliance Sustainability and Value Creation Committee Chairwoman and farmer from Edinburgh, Ind. “We are constantly trying to identify new and creative ways to communicate this message, and our partnership with them has allowed that message to resonate even more.”

ISA and ICMC have been proud corporate sponsors of Indianapolis Colts programs and initiatives since 2012, reaching thousands of consumers through the years. The outreach the Colts have with the community has been a great fit for the two Indiana checkoff organizations and a compelling way for them to amplify the message of Hoosier corn and soybean farming across the state. In the past, the organizations have teamed up to sponsor tailgate cookoffs, “Colts in the Community” events and more.

As part of the current partnership along with the coloring contest, the Colts will promote soy and corn based products and the sustainable corn and soybean story through schools and events across the state over this next year and football season. Voting for the coloring contest begins following the conclusion of the NFL championship game on Feb. 7, with the winner of the Colts Biggest Fan Contest receiving a personal visit from Blue and a Colts gift package. Finalists will be notified when voting is complete, and the grand-prize winner will be selected soon after.

To learn more and to enter, go to Colts.com/biggestfan. And if you need materials to color the sheets, ISA has you covered. Just go to glassbarn.org/material-request and order your free soybean-based crayons.