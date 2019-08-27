Is a trade deal with China in the works or not for the United States?

By
Jay Prince
-
"American and Chinese flags" by futureatlas.com, CC BY 2.0

 

RNC National Spokesperson Liz Harrington joined FWMN with Kayla Blakeslee

Subscribe to the ‘Fort Wayne’s Morning News’ podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here