WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): Wondering where your stimulus check is?

The IRS website has now launched a “get my payment” tool to help you figure out when your check should be arriving. You’ll need to provide some personal information and you might also need your 2019 and 2018 tax returns handy.

The first electronic deposits are currently going out, while those who did not use direct deposit for their tax returns will be getting a physical check, starting next month.

You can find the “get my payment” tool here.