iPhone cases recalled due to chemical burns

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – MixBin Electronics recalled several iPhone cases due to risks of skin irritation and burns.
There have been 24 reports worldwide of skin irritation and chemical burns, 19 of which were reported in the U.S. alone.
One consumer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn, and another consumer received chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands.
The recalled iPhone cases contain liquid and floating glitter, which can leak and irritate the skin if there is a crack in the case.
About 263,000 cases have been recalled, which were sold at Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria’s Secret nationwide.
The products were distributed in stores and online from October 2015 through June 2017, and sold for $15 to $65.
Affected products include:
- Amazon/MixBin Nordstrom Rack
- Model Number/UPC Code:
- MBH17-050-C1 / 856472006930
- MBH17-050-C3-O1 / 56472006947
- MBH17-050-C3-O2 / 56472006923
- MBH17-050-C2 / 856472006916
- Model Number/UPC Code:
- Henri Bendel
- Model Number/UPC Code:
- 1000281939/400000648538
- 0000300133/400001881675
- 0000300729/400001992357
- Model Number/UPC Code:
- Tory Burch
- Model Number/UPC Code:
- 36246 / 190041337545
- Model Number/UPC Code:
- Victoria’s Secret
- Model Number/UPC Code:
- 22981035 / 667540177601
- 23136828 / 667541590553
- 23142231 / 667541621530
- 23244791 / 667542590262
- 23239365 / 667542590255
- 23186945 / 667542076001
- 23186946 / 667542076018
- 23273349 / 667542836421
- 23273348 / 667542836414
- 23305194 / 667543128648
- 23305192 / 667543128624
- 23305195 / 667543128655
- 23305191 / 667543128617
- 23305193 / 667543128631
- 23314726 / 667543220533
- 23141657 / 667541763834
- Model Number/UPC Code:
If you own one of these products, stop using it immediately and contact MixBin Electronics for a full refund.
Full a full list of recalled products with an image, visit cpsc.gov.