iPhone cases recalled due to chemical burns

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – MixBin Electronics recalled several iPhone cases due to risks of skin irritation and burns.

There have been 24 reports worldwide of skin irritation and chemical burns, 19 of which were reported in the U.S. alone.

One consumer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn, and another consumer received chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands.

The recalled iPhone cases contain liquid and floating glitter, which can leak and irritate the skin if there is a crack in the case.

About 263,000 cases have been recalled, which were sold at Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria’s Secret nationwide.

The products were distributed in stores and online from October 2015 through June 2017, and sold for $15 to $65.

Affected products include:

Amazon/MixBin Nordstrom Rack Model Number/UPC Code: MBH17-050-C1 / 856472006930 MBH17-050-C3-O1 / 56472006947 MBH17-050-C3-O2 / 56472006923 MBH17-050-C2 / 856472006916

Henri Bendel Model Number/UPC Code: 1000281939/400000648538 0000300133/400001881675 0000300729/400001992357

Tory Burch Model Number/UPC Code: 36246 / 190041337545

Victoria’s Secret Model Number/UPC Code: 22981035 / 667540177601 23136828 / 667541590553 23142231 / 667541621530 23244791 / 667542590262 23239365 / 667542590255 23186945 / 667542076001 23186946 / 667542076018 23273349 / 667542836421 23273348 / 667542836414 23305194 / 667543128648 23305192 / 667543128624 23305195 / 667543128655 23305191 / 667543128617 23305193 / 667543128631 23314726 / 667543220533 23141657 / 667541763834



If you own one of these products, stop using it immediately and contact MixBin Electronics for a full refund.

Full a full list of recalled products with an image, visit cpsc.gov.