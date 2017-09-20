IPFW receives $1 million donation for Purdue School of Music

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW) announced Wednesday that the English Bonter Mitchell Foundation has donated $1 million toward creating the Purdue School of Music.

The grant will support the program, which aims to create:

New degrees in music technology and jazz performance studies

A graduate program in music therapy and music education

Post-baccalaureate international performers certificate

National music festivals and symposia on campus

Real-world experience in Nashville

World-class addition of a recording studio to the Rhinehart Music Center

In late 2016, the Purdue University and Indiana University Boards of Trustees voted to realign IPFW into two separate operations. As a result, music degrees earned on the Fort Wayne campus are earned through Purdue University.

This makes the Fort Wayne campus the only Purdue location that offers music degrees.

“English Bonter Mitchell is excited about the future of Purdue Fort Wayne and to come alongside the university as they envision the first Purdue School of Music,” said Mike Eikenberry, foundation chairman, in a press release. “Our foundation embraces projects that will enhance our community. For the university to build a premier School of Music, it will bring notoriety to Fort Wayne, to the northeast region, and beyond. We look forward to seeing the progress ahead for this institution.”