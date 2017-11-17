IPFW part of $531,000 I-STEM grant renewal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A $531,789 grant has been renewed for Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW) and the I-STEM Resource Network.

The grant was awarded to the Purdue Research Foundation to fund STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) teacher recruitment and retention in Indiana.

The STEM Teacher Retention through Mentoring program offers an online platform that supports interactions between mentors and mentees, encouraging the sharing of resources and ideas.

The program has more than 90 current mentees, and the grant will allow the addition of more teachers who are in their first five years of teaching. There are 59 mentor teachers in the program.

The program currently involves IPFW, the University of Southern Indiana, Butler University, and 11 public school districts including East Noble and Garrett-Keyser-Butler in northeast Indiana.

“Providing support to teachers early in the STEM teaching careers is critical to keeping them teaching here in Indiana,” said Jeffrey Nowak, professor of education at IPFW, in a press release. “The renewal of this grant allows us to continue to offer that support and even expand it to more teachers.”