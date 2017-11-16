IPFW opening food pantry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): IPFW and Community Harvest have teamed up to open a new on-campus food bank.

The school will hold a grand opening today for the new food bank in room 215 of the Walb Student Union on the college’s Coliseum Blvd campus.

Alison Rynearson, associate director of student life and leadership, tells the News-Sentinel several faculty members became aware of students who were struggling to have enough to eat.

The food bank will be open every Thursday that campus is open from 10am to 2pm, while donations will be accepted at any time campus is open. So far more than 3,000 pounds of food have been donated to get the food bank up and running.

Ivy Tech Community College also has a weekly food bank; it’s open on Tuesdays.