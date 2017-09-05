IPFW collecting shoes for Suicide Prevention Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne college is collecting shoes to make a statement on suicide.

For students as young as 10, suicide is one of the leading causes of death. Next week is National Suicide Prevention Week, but IPFW is hoping to remind you before then by collecting 1,100 donated pairs of shoes as part of the inaugural Shoes for Hope campaign.

Organizers tell the Journal Gazette they chose that number because it’s the number of US College Students who kill themselves every year.

They plan on lining the shoes up from Kettler Hall to the Rhinehart Music Center next week, to give you a visual reminder of the students that could be standing there, but aren’t.