IPFW Chancellor candidate open forums begin this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Open forums begin this week with the candidates to become IPFW’s next Chancellor.

Each of the four finalists will have an hour-long open forum where the candidate will introduce themselves and take questions from the audience. This week’s forums start tomorrow (Tuesday) morning at 10am with Carl Drummond, the school’s current vice chancellor for academic affairs and enrollment management.

Friday at 10am the public will meet Dan Hirleman, the chief corporate and global partnerships officer for Purdue University.

Martin Abraham of Youngstown State University will hold his forum on August 7th, and Ron Elsenbaumer of the University of Texas will hold his on August 22nd.

You can find more details here.