ION Audio recalls 41,000 speakers, cites explosion hazard

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Almost 41,000 portable speakers are being recalled due to an explosion hazard.

The recall involves Sport Express, Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow and Keystone ION Audio portable speakers.

ION Audio has received five reports of speakers exploding, including four incidents resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The company reports the explosions are due to a hydrogen gas leak from the portable speaker battery.

The following products are under recall:

Cornerstone/Cornerstone Glow: UPC Code: 0812715018078 0812715018528 0812715019976 0812715019969

Keystone: UPC Code: 0812715018139

Sport Express: UPC Code: 0812715010911



Sport Express speakers were sold exclusively at Best Buy stores from June 2018 through May 2019 for about $70.

Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow and Keystone speakers were sold at various electronics stores nationwide and online from March 2016 through March 2019. Cornerstone and Cornerstone Glow speakers sold for about $100, and Keystone speakers sold for about $200.

If you own this product, stop using it immediately. Contact ION Audio for a full refund in the form of an ION Audio gift card.