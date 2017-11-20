Investigators need your help in identifying person of interest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Detectives investigating the homicide of Michael Wilcher have secured a surveillance photograph that captures the image of a person of interest in the case. (Photo above.) The image was taken inside The Brass Rail located at 1121 Broadway the night of September 21, 2017.

If you know the identity of this person, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).

Wilcher, 51, of New Haven, was found on the ground near the 400 block of Huffman Street on Sept. 21 suffering from blunt force trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The Cause of Death was determined to be blunt force injuries of the head and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Wilcher is the 30th homicide victim in Allen County this year.