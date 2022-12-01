Investigation leads to arrest of Fort Wayne Man suspected in Auburn shooting incident

AUBURN, Ind. (Indiana State Police Release) – Shortly before 6:00pm last evening, Auburn City police officers responded to a 911 call received from the 200 block of Cleveland Street reporting shots fired at a vehicle. Indiana State Police detectives were subsequently called to assist the Auburn Police Department with the shooting investigation.

Through the course of the investigation officers identified the alleged shooting suspect as Joseph Alan Fisher, 39 from Fort Wayne, IN. Through the investigative process it is alleged that Fisher became enraged with another man that was with Fisher’s ex-girlfirend. Fisher is alleged to have fired shots at the man while parked in his vehicle at a residence in the 200 block of Cleveland Street. After those initial shots were fired, a vehicle chase ensued with Fisher chasing the other man and allegedly firing another volley of shots while driving. The victim’s vehicle was struck several times, however the victim was not injured.

At the conclusion of the investigation late last night, officers arrested Joseph Fisher on multiple felony charges related to this incident. He was transported to the DeKalb County jail where he will be held pending an initial appearance on the following preliminary charges:

ARRESTED: Joseph Alan Fisher, 39, of Fort Wayne

CHARGES:

Attempted Murder, Level 1 Felony Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Level 4 Felony Residential Entry, a Level 6 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

This is an ongoing criminal investigation. At this time there is no further information to release.

This investigation was a joint agency effort between the Indiana State Police, the Auburn Police Department, and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. The Indiana State Police are the lead investigative agency.

*The charges listed in this release are preliminary in nature and mere accusations. The DeKalb County Prosecutor will have the final discretion on criminal charges to be filed. By law, all suspects mentioned in this release are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.