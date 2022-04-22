Investigation Continues Into Body Found In Kosciusko County Lake

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): 34-year-old Dustin Cloud of Claypool, Indiana was found face down in shallow water, along the northside of Loon Lake in southern Kosciusko County on Tuesday. The body was transported by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne for autopsy. No evidence of significant injury was noted during the autopsy as the cause and manner of death is pending further investigation and toxicology results. Cloud had been reported missing to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office by his family back on March 16, 2022.