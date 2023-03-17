Investigation completed on police action shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Office of the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney has completed its review of a November 2022 police action shooting.

It was determined that the November 2 incident contained no evidence of criminal liability and that the officer was justified in using force, as he reasonably believed that the force was necessary to prevent serious bodily injury or death to himself and/or other people.

The incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance call in the 400 block of Poplar Street. Police were notified of a subject that may be armed with a weapon. At some point during the incident, shots were fired by police, striking Wyatt Beckler, 18, of Fort Wayne, who later died.