Inteva coming to Bluffton, creating 400+ jobs

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO): A global auto parts supplier will be creating more than 400 new jobs in northeast Indiana by the end of 2023.

According to the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, Michigan-based Inteva Products announced plans today to expand its operations to Indiana, creating up to 419 new jobs with an investment of more than $42-million to establish operations in Bluffton.

The company will be leasing, renovating, and equipping a 260,000-square-foot facility on West Lancaster Street that should be fully operational by Summer 2021.

“Inteva Products’ decision to fuel its growth in Indiana is a testament to the state’s pro-growth business climate, strong automotive sector, and skilled and diverse workforce,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “We’re excited to welcome Inteva Products to the Hoosier state, and are grateful for the company’s commitment to invest in the community.”

The company will begin hiring this summer. You can apply here.

“We are very excited for the city of Bluffton and Wells County to land this project,” said John Sampson, president and CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. “This is a great example of how our region has worked together to fulfill Inteva Products’ mission and make this important commitment for jobs and capital investment in our region. This is yet another story that illustrates how collaboration works, and works well, in Northeast Indiana.”

Founded in 2008, Inteva, a tier one automotive supplier, designs, manufactures and assembles closure systems, interior systems, and motors and electronics. The company is committed to developing new materials, innovative solutions and process technologies to propel value-based solutions for its more than 100 customers worldwide, which include several of the largest global automotive manufacturers. Additionally, Inteva delivers advanced development capabilities such as in-house design, rapid prototyping, testing resources and R&D.