Interstate cameras coming to Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Interstates in northeast Indiana will soon offer a real-time view of conditions on INDOT’s website.

The Indiana Department of Transportation already offers live streams of traffic conditions around Indianapolis, Chicago and Louisville. Now INDOT’s Nichole Hacha-Thomas tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 they’ll soon be installing interstate cameras in Allen County, on both I-69 and I-469, and should help INDOT know about any crashes or tie-ups sooner:

“That will allow us to monitor that interstate and to dispatch out resources if there’s a crash or there’s an incident or something like that, so, it just allows us to monitor that situation from our office, but also to be responsive to those situations when they do happen in a quicker manner.”

The cameras will also keep track of vehicle speeds and traffic volume, to help drivers know how long it’ll take to get to certain exits. Installation will start next year.