International Harvester power plant set for demolition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): One of the last remaining symbols of the once massive International Harvester plant in Fort Wayne is about to face the wrecking ball.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report the Harvester Power Plant is set to be demolished because officials say it’s beyond repair.

The building, which supplied power to the truck manufacturing plant, has stood for almost a century and has sat empty since 1983.

Harvester Homecoming founder Ryan DuVall says crews will start by removing asbestos from inside the power plant before it comes down, adding that “the skyline is not going to be the same.”