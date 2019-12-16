Insight on China Trade Agreement Presented at Farm Expo

Last week a framework for a trade agreement between the U.S. and China was announced. This long awaited and much anticipated development had a major impact on corn and soybean prices. Indications are that in 2020 China may purchase between $40 and $60 billion in U.S. agricultural products. With Indiana being in the top 10 exporting states in the nation, this could have a significant impact on our states economy and on the bottom lines of Hoosier farmers.

Yet sorting out fact from fiction, and anticipating market reaction will be difficult. Several experts in this area will present informative insights during the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo, December 17-19 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Seminar programs on Tuesday December 17 and Wednesday December 18 will focus on the market reaction and the price levels farmers will likely see in 2020. The programs will focus on the strategies and tools farmers can use to protect themselves in what will likely be a very volatile year ahead.

On Thursday, December 19, Indiana farm leaders will engage in a roundtable discussion on the policy side of the trade issue. Hosted by AgrIInstitute, the discussion will examine what policies will best foster growth and profitability in agriculture.

The Expo is free and is presented by American Family Insurance. For more information visit www.indianafarmexpo.com.