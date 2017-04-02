Inside Indiana Business joining WOWO Programming

Indianapolis, Ind. (Press Release) – The number one source for Indiana business news has formed a partnership with one of the most well-known radio stations in the Midwest. “Inside INdiana Business Radio” reports will air on WOWO (107.5 FM and 1190 AM) in Fort Wayne beginning Monday, April 3.

Inside INdiana Business Radio reports will air Monday-Friday at 5:50 a.m. during Fort Wayne’s Morning News With Charly Butcher and at 5:50 p.m. during the Pat Miller Program. In addition, Inside INdiana Business Television Host Gerry Dick will be a guest on WOWO every Monday morning to discuss the week ahead in business news.

“We could not be happier to expand the Inside INdiana Business footprint by partnering with WOWO, one of the great names in radio,” says Dick, who is also president of Inside INdiana Business parent company Grow INdiana Media Ventures LLC. “Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana are critical to Indiana’s economic growth, and we look forward to bringing the state’s top business news to WOWO’s significant audience.”

“We are excited to partner with Inside Indiana Business because, not only will that broaden our coverage of business and economic news, it’s information about Hoosiers specifically for Hoosiers,” says Butcher.

The Inside INdiana Business radio network includes more than 20 public and commercial radio stations throughout Indiana. Inside INdiana Business Television airs on more than 15 public and commercial television stations in Indiana and Kentucky, including WPTA-TV in Fort Wayne.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Inside INdiana Business delivers Indiana business news that can be watched, heard and read in Indiana, Michigan, Illinois (including Chicagoland), Ohio, Kentucky and markets around the globe. The Inside INdiana Business platform of products includes statewide television and radio, e-newsletters as well as web, mobile and interactive content.