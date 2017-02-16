Input sought for IPFW name change

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana University – Purdue University Fort Wayne and Purdue University leaders are asking for your ideas regarding a name change for IPFW.

A public survey has been opened to gather input regarding the future name of the Purdue institution as a result of the realignment effective July 1, 2018. Below is the text of an email sent out across campus Wednesday afternoon.

Late last year, the Indiana University and Purdue University Boards of Trustees approved a realignment agreement regarding the governance of IPFW that establishes two separate institutions, effective July 1, 2018. The Purdue institution will remain a comprehensive university while Indiana University will focus on programs in health sciences. Leaders from IPFW and Purdue are asking for your input about a new name for the Purdue institution. This is your chance to let your voice be heard! Click here to complete the survey.

The survey will close at 12 noon next Thursday, Feb. 23. The final decision will be made by the Purdue University Board of Trustees at a future meeting.

