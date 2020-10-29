Inmate tries to escape, found hiding downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An inmate from the Allen County Jail tried to escape custody Thursday morning, but was found quickly by officers.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says Michael Leask, 53, started to run toward the Three Rivers Apartments at 9:44 a.m. while he was being escorted to the dumpsters to remove garbage at the jail near Clinton Street.

Officers called dispatch, with Fort Wayne Police finding Leask hiding in the woods behind Three Rivers Apartments at 9:54. Leask resisted arrest before he was taken into custody.

Leask was put in a cell while an observation cell was prepared for him. However, when officers came back to move him, he was found unresponsive.

Leask was taken to a local hospital. No other information has been released at this time.