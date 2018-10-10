Initiative donates 15,000 drug disposal kits to Allen County groups

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) Indiana has donated 15,000 safe drug disposal kits to various groups and coalitions in northeast Indiana to help fight the area’s opioid crisis.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry hosted the announcement at Citizens Square in downtown Fort Wayne. WOWO News covered the event via Facebook Live.

“Safe drug disposal could keep someone prone to addiction from ever trying an opioid,” Henry said. “Safe disposal could save lives and thanks to these resources and education, we are another step closer to controlling this epidemic.”

Launched in July, RALI is a diverse coalition of business and community leaders, patient organizations, and other healthcare stakeholders dedicated to finding and supporting solutions to end the opioid crisis. RALI Indiana has partnered with the Drug and Alcohol Consortium of Allen County (DACAC) to address opioid misuse in the region and to oversee the distribution of safe drug disposal kits.

“No state or demographic is immune to this problem,” said MaryClare Akers, executive director of DACAC. “That is why we must do anything and everything we can to reduce the number of unwanted prescription drugs in our community and to provide resources to those struggling with addiction.”

The Drug and Alcohol Consortium of Allen County is a member of the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA), which is part of a nationwide effort to equip local organizations with the tools needed to combat the drug crisis.

Research shows that more than 60$% of Americans who had been prescribed opioid painkillers reported keeping leftover medication in their home medicine cabinet long after ending usage. Safe drug disposal pouches will be available at DACAC’s headquarters at 532 W Jefferson Boulevard and will be distributed at community events throughout the year.