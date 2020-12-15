INFB Virtual Convention a Success

Indiana Farm Bureau’s first ever virtual convention concluded over the weekend. INFB President Randy Kron hopes that it will be the last all-virtual convention they hold, but he was pleased with how everything turned out.

“I am happy with the turnout, what we did and how it worked. The technology all worked which, with our broadband issues, sometimes that’s a challenge, but it was a success. Now, would I have rather been in person? Absolutely! That’s what I heard from most people- they liked it, they thought the event was good, but they just missed the social activity and we missed out on that.”

Convention isn’t the only thing that went virtual this year for Farm Bureau. County meetings, their August delegate session, and other meetings have all turned into Zoom calls. Now, Kron says meetings with legislators are happening virtually.

“Normally we do pre-legislative meetings with them and those are all happening, but they’re happening virtually. So, if you look back at last year at our health benefit plan, that grassroots effort is what pushed us over the finish line. With broadband being our number one issue this year, that’s what’s going to get some things changed or make some improvements.”

It is a budget year at the statehouse, and after a tough 2020 due to COVID-19, Kron says, “This isn’t a year to be asking for more money from the state because you know their budget is running short too, but maybe we can find some alternative financing possibilities.”

If you missed it, convention recordings will be available sometime this week at infb.org.