INFB Recognizes County Farm Bureaus for Impact on Local Communities

During a special reception held for award winners at the Indiana Farm Bureau state convention in French Lick, the organization recognized the achievements of county Farm Bureaus in 2019.

This year, seven counties earned an INFB Impact Award, which recognizes a county Farm Bureau for its programming or initiatives that resulted in a significant impact to the county Farm Bureau or community, or an increase in local influence or clout. The Impact Awards may be granted in one of three categories: image awareness, membership or member experience. This year, all three counties are being recognized in the image awareness category. They are below:

Decatur County Farm Bureau – Broadband Awareness Public Meeting

Decatur County Farm Bureau organized a meeting for Farm Bureau members and the general public with representatives from the local broadband provider. The meeting was a success for Farm Bureau, as it provided clarity to all involved on the issue and reinforced Farm Bureau’s focus on broadband infrastructure. It also facilitated a positive relationship between the broadband service company and the Decatur County Farm Bureau as they embark on a broadband project in the county.

Fayette County Farm Bureau – History of Agriculture-Past, Present and Future

In an effort to honor the legacy of farming in Fayette County during the county’s 200th anniversary, and to educate the community about modern agriculture, Fayette County Farm Bureau created and aired a historical video titled, “History of Agriculture: Past, Present and Future.” The video was created in conjunction with a local television station and features farmers from the early 1900’s and farmers today.

Warren County Farm Bureau – Food Access Assistance

In 2018, the only substantial provider of food assistance in Warren County discontinued service. In an effort to fill this much-needed void for the community, Warren County Farm Bureau launched a food access assistance program. In 2019, with help from Food Finders in Lafayette, Warren County Farm Bureau arranged for a mobile pantry to be present in the community on the third Thursday of each month. The mobile pantry will continue to serve the community in 2020.

Additional, Fayette County Farm Bureau’s “History of Agriculture” program has been selected for an American Farm Bureau Federation 2020 County Activities of Excellence Award. Select members of Fayette County Farm Bureau will travel to the 2020 ABFB National Convention in Austin, Texas to host a booth at the convention’s trade show, highlighting their program for other county Farm Bureau leaders across the country.

“Indiana Farm Bureau has a rich history of giving back to the community, and we see that still in the work our county Farm Bureaus are doing today to drive positive change for their neighbors,” said Randy Kron, INFB president. “To see so many county Farm Bureau leaders devoting their time to these creative community programs tells me we’re on the right track as an organization as we move into a new decade.”

At INFB’s state convention, counties who reached gold and platinum status for the County Recognition Program also were announced. INFB’s County Recognition Program was developed seven years ago to recognize contributions to the organization. Categories for consideration include image awareness, membership experience and membership. Counties earn bronze or silver status in each category based on predetermined requirements for the program year.

If a county received silver status in all three categories, they were awarded gold status. If a county achieved gold status, attained 100 percent voting membership and completed at least 30 activities in the goals, they were awarded platinum status. This year, 36 counties achieved gold status and 11 counties achieved platinum status. The 2019 platinum counties are:

– Allen County Farm Bureau.

– Crawford County Farm Bureau.

– Daviess County Farm Bureau.

– Franklin County Farm Bureau.

– Huntington County Farm Bureau.

– Orange County Farm Bureau.

– Sullivan County Farm Bureau.

– Tippecanoe County Farm Bureau.

– Union County Farm Bureau.

– Warrick County Farm Bureau.

– Wells County Farm Bureau.

These awards and honors are based on the Indiana Farm Bureau membership year, which runs from October through September each year.