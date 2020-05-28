INFB Ag in the Classroom Workshops Go Virtual (and Free)

Indiana Farm Bureau’s Agriculture in the Classroom program is going virtual due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. The deadline to register is tomorrow (May 29). The workshops are also now free of charge.

The workshops are designed to prepare educators and in-class volunteers to integrate available resources and hands-on activities about agriculture and the environment into an existing classroom curriculum. Attending a workshop gives educators an opportunity to learn from local experts in agriculture and ask questions. The workshops also are designed to prepare INFB members, who volunteer in schools through the Ag in the Classroom program, to learn new activities to be included in classroom visits.

