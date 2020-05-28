INFB Ag in the Classroom Workshops Go Virtual (and Free)

Indiana Farm Bureau’s Agriculture in the Classroom program is going virtual due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. The deadline to register is tomorrow (May 29). The workshops are also now free of charge.
The workshops are designed to prepare educators and in-class volunteers to integrate available resources and hands-on activities about agriculture and the environment into an existing classroom curriculum. Attending a workshop gives educators an opportunity to learn from local experts in agriculture and ask questions. The workshops also are designed to prepare INFB members, who volunteer in schools through the Ag in the Classroom program, to learn new activities to be included in classroom visits.
The following is from the Indiana Farm Bureau events website:
|You can customize your own attendance by selecting from a variety of topics on various dates and at times to accommodate your schedule. Best of all – they are free and open to everyone!
|Each 60-minute virtual workshop features unique lessons from ag leaders across Indiana. Please be sure to register for each session where indicated. A seperate registration is required for each date/time*.
