This week’s episode: Is this IndyCar’s last rodeo at Texas Motor Speedway? Details on potential plans to limit the impact of PJ1 (PBJ) for Sunday’s race, what the TMS boss had to say about the race’s future on the IndyCar calendar, and a look at possible ovals to replace Texas. Plus, Colton Herta gets a development deal with McLaren F1 and a look at 2023 IndyCar silly season rumors.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.