IndyCar TV Broadcast Times and Indy Lights Schedule Announced

This week’s episode: We break down the IndyCar TV broadcast start times for the 2022 schedule across NBC, USA and Peacock, the Indy Lights schedule is announced, and Juan Pablo Montoya will return to Arrow McLaren SP for the month of May with a ride announced for the GMR Grand Prix and the Indy 500.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

