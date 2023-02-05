IndyCar Spring Training Day 1 Recap

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: We recap day one of IndyCar Spring Training at The Thermal Club, discuss notes to come out of content days, no streaming, a decrease in the Leader’s Circle payments, and an update on the IndyCar game.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

