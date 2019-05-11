IndyCar Grand Prix Preview

This week’s episode: A preview of the IndyCar Grand Prix and it’s staying power on the schedule, more talk of potential international races, plus don’t forget about the live show after the race on Saturday at 6 pm Eastern at espnfortwayne.com.

New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of Indycar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.​

