Indy Mayor declares mask requirement

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Thursday that the city, and the rest of Marion County, will be under a mask order effective July 9.

The Indy #MaskUp requirement states that everyone over the age of 3 must wear a mask unless they have a medical condition that precludes it.

Masks must be worn indoors in the city unless you’re alone or eating. Outdoors, masks are not required only if you can effectively social-distance.

Hogsett said this is “really not an issue of trust, it’s another step in helping Indianapolis return to a greater sense of normalcy.”