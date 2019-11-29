Indy Expo Seminars Include Tips for Making a Profit Farming in 2020

Farming-for-profit-in-2020

The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo in mid-December at the Indiana State Fairgrounds will focus on new technology and innovation in farming for the second year under new management and a new name. But, we will explore a familiar topic during the Wednesday December 18th seminar series, making a profit on the farm.

“One of the things we’ve always wanted to do at the show is give those who come to the show some practical information they can take back to their operations and really make it better in the coming year,” says Expo manager Gary Truitt.

Dr. Jim Mintert from Purdue will be one of those offering ways to a profitable 2020.

“We’re going to take a look at some strategies that people can take a look at not only in 2020, but looking ahead for futures years as well,” Mintert told HAT. “One of the things that’s happened in Indiana is a lot of people have invested heavily in grain storage, and we’re going to talk about some merchandising strategies that people can use to take better advantage of those grain storage facilities and use them to make their farming operation more profitable.”

Mintert begins at 10 am, followed by HAT chief meteorologist Ryan Martin with a forecast of 2020 spring planting conditions, and then Mintert returns at noon with a market outlook.

“We’ll look at updated information form USDA obviously and then again start thinking about strategies you can use to improve your profitability for 2020. One of those things is to start looking at the marketing opportunities that you’re being presented not only with the 2019 crop that’s in storage, but also actually starting to think about what kind of returns you can have and what kind of returns the futures market for example is offering, what strategies you could use to lock in some returns, and truthfully if you look at 2020, profit prospects do look much better, especially if we see a return to more normal weather patterns here in Indiana.”

The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo presented by American Family Insurance runs December 17-19, 2019 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. “Recover, Renew, and Innovate” will be the focus of the 41st annual show which is expected to draw upwards of 5,000 farmers. “This has been an extremely difficult year for most farmers, and most are looking for things to improve in 2020. We felt that focusing on recovery, renewal and innovation is the best way to help them get ready to head into a new growing season,” Truitt said.

